3 of 8 people killed in head-on crash in central California ID'd

MADERA, Calif. -- Three of the eight people killed in a head-on crash in central California early Friday morning have been identified.

They are 24-year-old Juvenal Jacobo Talavera from Michoacán, Mexico, 34-year-old Hector Orozco from Jalisco, Mexico, and Alfredo Sanchez from Mexico.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Madera County after 6 a.m. on Avenue 7, west of Road 22.

Officers say a van and pick-up truck crashed head-on.

Seven people in the van died, and one person died in the truck. All seven victims in the van resided in Kerman.

Officers say the van had farmworkers inside and was headed to Lion Farms to work.

The lone survivor in the van was taken to the hospital with major injuries but is expected to recover.

Officers say most of the people in the van were not wearing seatbelts.

Drivers should avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for several hours.