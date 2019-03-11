Maine man arrested in Mountain View for threatening Google

33-year-old Maine resident Kyle Long was arrested in Mountain View after a cross country drive to confront Google about his YouTube account.

By Thomas M. Rizza
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who said he was on a cross country trip to confront Google was arrested in Mountain View Sunday.

Mountain View police first got word about 33-year-old Maine resident Kyle Long from Iowa State Patrol last Friday.

Long allegedly told troopers during a stop that he was going to Mountain View to meet with Google because his Youtube channel had been shut down.

On Sunday, Mountain View police learned from law enforcement in Long's hometown of Waterville, Maine that he had reached California, and had stated if the meeting did not go well, he would get violent.

Police spotted Long's driving near Highway 101 and Moffett Boulevard and pulled him over.

Officers found three baseball bats in Long's trunk.

Long was arrested for making criminal threats.

Last April, Nasim Aghdam shot three people at the Youtube campus in San Bruno before shooting herself.

Aghdam had threatened Youtube for changes she felt were decreasing her video views.
