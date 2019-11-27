Majority of power restored to Oakland International Airport after outage

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A power issue was reported at Oakland International Airport Tuesday evening, an airport spokesperson said.

As of 8 p.m., airport officials say power has been restored to the majority of the terminal complex, but they are working to bring the entire facility back online.



A power issue occurred sometime Tuesday evening before 6:45 p.m. but generators came on to restore electricity, spokesperson Keonnis Taylor said.



Security checkpoints have slowed down due to the outage.

