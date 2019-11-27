Majority of power restored to Oakland International Airport after outage

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the majority of the terminal complex @ OAK and staff continues to work to bring the entire facility back online. We urge customers to check in with their airline for the latest flight information. — Oakland Intl Airport (@IFlyOAKland) November 27, 2019

Attention customers. Currently there is a power outage affecting the airport. OAK staff are working to resolve the issue. Please check with your airline for flight status. Updates to this issue will be made as information is received. — Oakland Intl Airport (@IFlyOAKland) November 27, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A power issue was reported at Oakland International Airport Tuesday evening, an airport spokesperson said.As of 8 p.m., airport officials say power has been restored to the majority of the terminal complex, but they are working to bring the entire facility back online.A power issue occurred sometime Tuesday evening before 6:45 p.m. but generators came on to restore electricity, spokesperson Keonnis Taylor said.Security checkpoints have slowed down due to the outage.