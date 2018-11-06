Man accused of shooting officer in Antioch arrested after standoff

According to the Antioch Police Department, an officer was injured near Deerfield Drive and Fawn Hill Way. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. --
A man has been arrested early this morning following an hours-long standoff between himself and police after he allegedly shot an officer in Antioch on Monday night who was responding to a report of a man with a gun, according to police.

Antioch police said a 32-year-old man was detained following a 5-hour standoff. He was not identified and has been booked into the Contra Costa County Jail.

The call originally came in around 8 p.m. Monday at a home in the 4500 block of Deerfield Drive. According to Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill, the suspect allegedly brandished a weapon and assaulted the officer, then barricaded himself inside the home. Police later clarified the officer was shot in the head early this morning.

The officer was transported to John Muir Concord and has been treated and released, Hill said. Police believe the suspect then barricaded himself in a home with a family member.

Hill said SWAT and hostage negotiations teams were dispatched to the scene.

According to Hill, around eight to 10 homes in the area of the standoff were evacuated and homes in the general area were issued shelter-in-place orders.
