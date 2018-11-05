Suspect held up in home after assaulting officer in Antioch

#Breaking Antioch Police Chief just updated us about assault on Antioch Officer earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/zoOk7DPY4M — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) November 6, 2018

According to the Antioch Police Department, an officer was injured near Deerfield Drive and Fawn Hill Way.Authorities said just before 8:00 p.m. Monday they were called out to a home after reports of a neighbor dispute. Officers made contact with one of the subjects who they said brandished a weapon, assaulted an officer and then ran back inside the home.The officer sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released, authorities said.Police currently have a perimeter around the home where the suspect is held up and are trying to negotiate with him.Police believe there is at least one other person inside the home.Some neighbors have been evacuated while others have been told to shelter in place.