Suspect held up in home after assaulting officer in Antioch

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the Antioch Police Department, an officer was injured near Deerfield Drive and Fawn Hill Way. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
According to the Antioch Police Department, an officer was injured near Deerfield Drive and Fawn Hill Way.

Authorities said just before 8:00 p.m. Monday they were called out to a home after reports of a neighbor dispute. Officers made contact with one of the subjects who they said brandished a weapon, assaulted an officer and then ran back inside the home.


The officer sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released, authorities said.

Police currently have a perimeter around the home where the suspect is held up and are trying to negotiate with him.

Police believe there is at least one other person inside the home.

Some neighbors have been evacuated while others have been told to shelter in place.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer injuredcontra costa countyassaultstandoffAntioch
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd after 1 killed, 2 hurt in San Rafael detox center shooting
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
How to apply for FAFSA using your smartphone
San Francisco residents fed up with alleged 911 hang ups
SF Property owners pay city $2.25 million for Airbnb scam
Justice Department to monitor San Mateo Co. elections
Day before election Cox and Newsom make final efforts to reach voters
Show More
Local N-1-1 numbers to call for assistance in the Bay Area
VIDEO: Humpback whales put on impressive display while feeding
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
High school students working polls on Election Day in San Francisco
Ranked-choice voting explained
More News