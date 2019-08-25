car theft

Man arrested for trying to sell stolen truck in San Mateo County, police say

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- A Mountain View man was arrested this week trying to sell a pickup truck he allegedly stole two months ago in La Honda, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Barrenechea, 68, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said Barrenechea arranged to meet the seller of a white 2003 Toyota Tacoma on June 2. Barrenechea took the pickup, valued at $3,000, for a test drive and did not come back, the sheriff's office said.

The pickup was spotted at 12:43 p.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of La Honda Road, in unincorporated San Mateo County.

Barrenechea was at the scene and apparently trying to sell it to an unsuspecting person, authorities said.

Deputies requested the pink slip from the victim and Barrenechea arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Main Jail.

The stolen pickup was returned to the owner, authorities said.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or other crimes may call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
