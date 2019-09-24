Tesla driver arrested after CHP says he drove from San Francisco to Oakland on wrong side of highway

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A man has been arrested after driving a Tesla Model 3 sedan the wrong way on westbound Interstate Highway 80 from San Francisco into Oakland early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said multiple reports came in of the vehicle going eastbound in westbound lanes on Interstate Highway 80 near Fremont Street at 2:46 a.m.The suspect, who wasn't identified, continued the full length of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, through the toll plaza and onto northbound Interstate Highway 880, where a CHP spike strip stopped him around Fifth Avenue in Oakland, police said.The driver is in custody, and the CHP is investigating what prompted the wrong-way driving.