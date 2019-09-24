Tesla driver arrested after CHP says he drove from San Francisco to Oakland on wrong side of highway

This undated image shows the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A man has been arrested after driving a Tesla Model 3 sedan the wrong way on westbound Interstate Highway 80 from San Francisco into Oakland early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said multiple reports came in of the vehicle going eastbound in westbound lanes on Interstate Highway 80 near Fremont Street at 2:46 a.m.

RELATED: Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel

The suspect, who wasn't identified, continued the full length of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, through the toll plaza and onto northbound Interstate Highway 880, where a CHP spike strip stopped him around Fifth Avenue in Oakland, police said.

The driver is in custody, and the CHP is investigating what prompted the wrong-way driving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscooaklandarrestchpteslabay bridgei 880wrong wayi 80
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E will not issue North Bay power outages due to fire risk
Virus forces Union City to shut down computer system; online services down several days
Report: Human waste becoming expensive problem along Russian River
Could Sea-Monkeys fight global warming?
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Calif. preparing to battle nutria
Banking expert shares budget advice for Bay Area residents
Show More
Down payment loans help realize homeowner dream
Antonio Brown is going back to school, taking online classes
Chanel Miller speaks out about Brock Turner sexual assault
Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD detain man who jumped from rooftop to rooftop
More TOP STORIES News