YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Man falls to his death in Yosemite National Park

(The National Park Service via AP)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
An investigation is underway in Yosemite National Park after a visitor died.

Details are limited at this point with park officials only confirming that a man fell to his death. The circumstances have not yet been released.

All guests to the park are warned that this is a forest and they should come prepared for rugged conditions and inherent danger from the terrain and wildlife.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yosemite national parkfallaccidentcaliforniau.s. & worldyosemiteYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Remains of hiker from Bay Area who went missing in Yosemite have been found
Crews fully contain Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park
National Park Service employee last seen in Yosemite found dead
Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire
More yosemite national park
Top Stories
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Wildfire near Redding nearly triples in size, triggers evacuations
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
Ford recalls 2 million pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
CHP tests ShotSpotter tech along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
Presentation HS president resigns amid accusations she mishandled reports of sex abuse
Show More
What has changed since the Equifax data breach one year ago?
San Francisco's Levi Strauss takes anti-gun stance
Lawmakers postpone hearing into Trump administration hurricane response
SFSU grad, cancer survivor struck, killed by stray bullet in Chicago
Close encounter with wildfire next to I-5 near Redding caught on camera
More News