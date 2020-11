Man in custody after making 'alarming statements' on Philadelphia-bound flight: Officials

EMBED >More News Videos Customs and Border protection officers recently made a rare bust at Philadelphia International Airport.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man has been taken into custody after making "alarming statements" aboard a Philadelphia-bound flight, American Airlines officials said.The incident occurred approximately 9:18 a.m. Thursday on American Airlines Flight 2392 from Orlando, according to Philadelphia police.American Airlines tells ABC News, a male passenger in the first class galley talked about wanting to enter the cockpit."The crew onboard flight 2392 traveling from Orlando (MCO) became aware of a customer exhibiting erratic behavior and making alarming statements," the airline said.A flight attendant called the captain to alert him.Philadelphia police initially said the man had attempted to break into the cockpit area. They later said it was determined the man never attempted to break into the cockpit.He had told a flight attendant that he wanted to speak with the pilot upon approach, approximately 80 miles out from Philadelphia and then ran back to his seat, police said.A flight attendant and passenger sat with the man until landing.American Airlines said, "The cabin crew took precautionary measures and monitored the customer who remained seated for the remainder of the flight."The airline said the passenger did not use any force."At no point did the subject attempt to leave his seat for the duration of the flight," police said.The plane landed safely on runway 27R at Philadelphia International Airport.Officers met the plane and took the man in for questioning.Police said no injuries were reported and no weapons were found.