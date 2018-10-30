A man was taken into custody after police say he was on top of a van waving a BB gun along I-880 near 66th Avenue in Oakland.Police say they received reports of the man on the shoulder of I-880 waving the BB gun around 9:45 a.m. Armed officers quickly arrived at the scene and took the man into custody peacefully and without incident.Officers say the BB gun looked identical to a handgun.The suspect is being held on a psychiatric hold at a hospital for 72 hours.All lanes of I-880 were briefly shut down by police, but have since reopened.No injuries have been reported.