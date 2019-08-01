yosemite

21-year-old man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite National Park

FRESNO, Calif. -- A 21-year-old man was seriously injured after a fall in Yosemite National Park Wednesday afternoon, according to park officials.

Rangers say the man was in the Bridalveil Fall area around 2:30 p.m. when the incident happened.

Park officials say the 21-year-old sustained serious injuries while climbing on top of wet rocks at the bottom of the fall.

The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
