March to demand safer streets after Oakland hit-and-run crash kills child, mother

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of people are marching to demand safer intersections near the site where a hit-and-run driver killed a little boy and his mother.
They were walking home from a laundromat at 26th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard when the car hit them Saturday evening.
Many of these marchers are from Oakland International Community School -- which is near the scene.
Six-year-old Angel Garcia-Vasquez went to school there -- he was killed in the crash along with his mother.
Angel's 20-year-old uncle is hospitalized in critical condition.
Police are still looking for the driver.
If you would like to make a donation to help the Garcia Vasquez family, go here.
