1 Marine killed, 8 missing after mishap near Southern California: Officials

One Marine was killed and eight service members are missing following what officials described as a mishap with an Assault Amphibious Vehicle.

A tweet from the I Marine Expeditionary Force said on Friday morning said two others were injured in the incident.



According to the MEF, it happened on Thursday off the coast of Southern California.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer.



The Navy and Coast Guard are helping with search and rescue efforts.

The I Marine Expeditionary Force is a Marine Air Ground Task Force whose mission is "generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns."
