Family of Mario Gonzalez demands officers involved in his death face murder charges

The family of Mario Gonzalez, the man who died last week while in Alameda police custody, now say they believe the officers murdered him.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of Mario Gonzalez wants the Alameda police officers involved in his death to face murder charges.They are responding to the recently released coroner's report, declaring Gonzalez's death a homicide.Police bodycam video captured the April encounter between Gonzalez and officers.The autopsy report found that being pinned down was one factor in his death.Gonzalez was also on methamphetamine.His family issued a statement reading in part, "Our family demands that these officers be fired immediately and that District Attorney O'Malley bring criminal charges against all those involved in his murder. If the County is unwilling to bring justice, the State must intervene."The officers are currently on administrative leave.