SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Market Street was shut down Friday afternoon after a BART police officer shot a dog that reportedly lunged toward him, police said.
The incident was reported just after 1 p.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department.
According to a BART spokesperson, the officer shot and wounded an unleashed dog after it "aggressively lunged" toward the officer at Civic Center Station.
The dog was wounded and transported to a veterinarian for treatment.
Market Street is closed at Civic Center Plaza until further notice.
No additional information was immediately available.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Market Street shut down after BART officer shoots dog in SF, officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More