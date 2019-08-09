Market Street shut down after BART officer shoots dog in SF, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Market Street was shut down Friday afternoon after a BART police officer shot a dog that reportedly lunged toward him, police said.The incident was reported just after 1 p.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department.According to a BART spokesperson, the officer shot and wounded an unleashed dog after it "aggressively lunged" toward the officer at Civic Center Station.The dog was wounded and transported to a veterinarian for treatment.Market Street is closed at Civic Center Plaza until further notice.No additional information was immediately available.