Fliers targeting Black Lives Matter supporters found on sidewalk in Martinez, police say

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Fliers containing hate speech were found on a sidewalk near downtown Martinez, authorities said.

At around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Martinez Police responded to a report of fliers left on the ground on 525 Henrietta Street making threats to harm those supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The fliers were created in the name of "White Pride World Wide," police said.

According to police, the fliers were deplorable, threatening and offensive, adding that it "goes against everything the city values in terms of diversity, inclusion, and acceptance" in Martinez.

Investigation is underway as a hate crime and police are urging anyone with information to contact the dispatch Center at 925-372-3440.

