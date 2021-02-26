Race and Culture

Oakland high school students learn what it's like to work for Disney

Students at Oakland McClymonds High School got career advice from black employees at The Walt Disney Company, which owns popular streaming services like Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.
By Juan Carlos Guerrero
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Students at McClymonds High School in Oakland got a chance to find out what it takes to work for The Walt Disney Company.

The school was selected as the first nationwide to host a STEM Career Day during the pandemic by Black Disney Streamers, a group of Disney employees who advocate for more diversity and inclusion in Disney streaming services.

Students heard inspiring stories from a Pixar animator, a marketing manager from ESPN+ and technology leads at Disney Parks, Hulu and Disney+.

They talked about a shared experience of being Black in an industry where they are underrepresented.

Khari Austin-Rawls, a marketing manager at ESPN+, talked about an experience in his first years as a professional in which he was the only Black person in a meeting with 60 employees.

That made him hesitant to talk until a manager told him about a "superpower" he didn't know he had.

"You're not using your superpower. Which is that when you are the only person in a room who looks like you, that means you bring a perspective that no one else can bring. You have to lean into that and that is how you are really going to make a difference," said Austin-Rawls.

Shadeed Willis, founder of Black Disney Streamers (BDS), said Blacks face systematic obstacles in the workplace, whether it is bias or discrimination, that makes it difficult to advance into management positions.

He says BDS is a way for Black employees at Disney to build a support system.

"How do we make environments more inclusive. How do we build more community and support systems for each other when we have those hard days. For those days when we mess up like everyone else messes up but we don't get that second chance to make it right."
Willis said The Walt Disney Company has taken steps to be more inclusive and take a deeper look at its policies as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The frank talk about being Black in the workplace was especially poignant for students at McClymonds, where Blacks make up 94% of the student body.

The school is located in West Oakland, less than 10 miles from Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville. But, that distance can seem world apart.

About 90% of students live in poverty and chronic absenteeism has spiked to nearly 20% during the pandemic.

As part of the event, Disney have McClymonds a $2,500 grant towards its Career Readiness program and donated Grogu notebooks to students.

ABC7 has been documenting the challenges the pandemic has caused on students and staff at McClymonds on its ongoing series MACK: A pandemic school story.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

  • High school freshmen struggle to find friends and connect with a school they haven't visited

  • High school without the fun - how distance learning is affecting sports and after-school activities

  • Oakland teachers face challenges as schools enter critical learning phase due to COVID-19 pandemic

  • Oakland High School students, parents struggle with online classes, crowded study areas at home as new school year starts
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationoaklandwest oaklandcareer adviceeducationhuluhigh schoolschoolsdisneyespnblack history monthdisney+ streaming servicecareersrace and culture
    Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    Oakland students, parents struggle with 1st week of school
    Teachers face challenges as Oakland enters critical learning phase
    MACK: A pandemic school story - Episode 3: Looking for school spirit
    MACK: A pandemic school story - Episode 4: Freshman experience
    RACE AND CULTURE
    Bay Area restaurant offers $5K reward amid attacks on Asian Americans
    A queer, Black, female Rabbi's fight for racial equity in Judaism
    Berkeley City Council unanimously passes police reforms
    Bay Area Black, Latina couple lowballed $250K in home appraisal
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Bay Area restaurant offers $5K reward amid attacks on Asian Americans
    US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
    Map shows where recall Newsom signatures are coming from
    House votes to expand legal safeguards for LGBTQ people
    Man has to pay $3K in surprise taxes after EDD mistake
    Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
    Car gets stuck on sinkhole on I-280 off-ramp in SF
    Show More
    California halts system of shared vaccine codes after misuse
    LVJUSD in-person classes to resume next month, district says
    Pfizer studying effects of 3rd vaccine dose
    Teachers share distance learning struggles ahead of COVID-19 vaccine
    SF Moscone Center mass vaccination hub reopens
    More TOP STORIES News