Memorial video honors the life of West Point cadet Peter Zhu of Concord

WEST POINT, N.Y. (KGO) -- The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is remembering 21-year-old Cadet Peter Zhu of Concord.
West Point officials say Zhu died Thursday of injuries he sustained while skiing on Feb. 23 at Victor Constant Ski Area on the academy grounds.
A memorial video posted to YouTube shows his fellow cadets trekking through the snow with Zhu's photo on their backbacks to the ski area on academy grounds where he died.
They said Zhu was a phenomenal and inspiring leader and will be missed.
"Class of '19 Peter Zhu was an outstanding cadet. Pete was in every aspect the model friend, student, leader, and scholar, a person of the highest moral integrity and personal character. Pete was an exemplary role model who, without a doubt, led by example in every aspect of his life," said Kade Carroll in the YouTube post. "Pete's example of leadership and character made the world a better place. Rest in Peace Peter."
The incident surrounding his death is still under investigation.
