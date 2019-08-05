Men scale construction crane in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police had to use an ax to break down a door at a construction site after two men scaled a construction crane at the site.The men climbed the crane sometime before 1:30 a.m. on East Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall.Nearby streets had to be shut down while police worked to bring the men down.One of the men was taken to Santa Clara County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant.