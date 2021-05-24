Watermelon shipment at San Diego border hid $2.5 million in meth, CBP says

SAN DIEGO -- Fake vegetables, frozen sharks, and an Xbox - just a few of the bizarre methods drug smugglers use to hide and transport their goods.

Now add watermelons to that list.

Border Patrol agents at the Otay Mesa commercial inspection facility near San Diego seized more than $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of melons.

This is the second time in a week a meth shipment was discovered at the facility.

The shipment held more than 1,100 pounds of the drug.

It was discovered Tuesday evening. A truck was driving through the checkpoint when a CBP officer referred the shipment for further examination.

Officials say a canine alerted to the shipment of watermelons, indicating possible contraband.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched the truck and found 193 wrapped plastic containers inside.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old Mexican national, was arrested for attempted smuggling of narcotics.

