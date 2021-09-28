Michelin Guide: Several Bay Area restaurants honored in 2021 list

There are 27 Starred restaurants joining and being promoted in the Michelin Guide California this year.
Michelin did not hand out any new honors in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Michelin's inspectors recognized a significant number of additions: there are five new restaurants in the two-star category, while 22 made it to the one-star rankings. Bay Area and Wine Country restaurants swept the three-star category.
Last week, Michelin named 20 affordable Bay Area restaurants under the "Bib Gourmands" category.
Bay Area and Wine Country restaurants rated three and two stars, plus, restaurants who joined or were promoted by Michelin this year:
- Atelier Crenn (Three Stars - San Francisco)
- Benu (Three Stars - San Francisco)
- Quince (Three Stars - San Francisco)
- SingleThread (Three Stars - Healdsburg)
- Manresa (Three Stars - Los Gatos)
- The French Laundry (Three Stars - Yountville)
- Birdsong (Two Stars - San Francisco)
- Lazy Bear (Two Stars - San Francisco)
- Saison (Two Stars - San Francisco)
- Campton Place (Two Stars - San Francisco)
- Acquerello (Two Stars - San Francisco)
- Coi (Two Stars - San Francisco)
- Californios (Two Stars - San Francisco)
- Commis (Two Stars - Oakland)
- Harbor House (Two Stars - Elk)
- Avery (One Star - San Francisco)
- O' by Claude Le Tohic (One Star - San Francisco)
- The Shota (One Star - San Francisco)
- Marlena (One Star - San Francisco)
- Niku Steakhouse (One Star - San Francisco)
- Sushi Shin (One Star - Redwood City)
- Adega (One Star - San Jose)
- Selby's (One Star - Atherton)
- Barndiva (One Star - Healdsburg)