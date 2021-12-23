2 dead after car submerged in flooded Millbrae underpass, San Mateo County Sheriff's office says

Millbrae flooding: Two people are dead after their car got trapped underneath that bridge. The water level was so high at one point, it was not safe for emergency crews to approach it. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/zm3ouK0ePM — Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) December 23, 2021

Video of a flooded home in Millbrae on Landing Lane. Residents want to know why their street keeps flooding- why they can't get any help.

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead after their car was trapped in a flooded underpass in Millbrae. The underpass is about 20 feet beneath tracks for Caltrain. The water almost covered the entire underpass.The sheriff's office said just before noon that two people have died from one of the vehicles that was recovered in the flood caused by heavy rain at East Hillcrest Blvd. and Hemlock Ave. in Millbrae."We got a service call from a man who was on top of his car trapped," said Detective Javier Acosta, with the San Mateo County Sheriff's office. "Emergency crews were able to save one person. They attempted to gain entry into the second vehicle however, the conditions were changing rapidly and the water was rising and it became too dangerous for first responders."The flooding started happening right before 6 a.m. Thursday. Emergency crews had to wait to pump the water out of underpass before they could get to the other car. The cause of the flooding is still being investigated, however the sheriff's office says the rain was a contributing factor. Neighbors in the area say this type of flooding is surprising."It was filled up probably about 8-10 feet deep that whole area and it's the first time in many years that its flooded," said Eduardo Guzman, who lives right by flooded underpass. "I have seen it maybe a foot deep, but never quite like this."The victims have not been identified.The rain caused massive flooding overnight also in Millbrae at Landing Lane. It reached its peak by 7 a.m. before the water started to recede by 8a.m. when cleanup started.