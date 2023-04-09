CHP says it is investigating a freeway shooting at I-880 in Fremont. One person has been shot and transported to the hospital, police confirm.

5-year-old dies following shooting on Milpitas freeway, CHP says

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol confirmed on Sunday a five-year-old girl was shot and killed on a Bay Area freeway.

The shooting happened on the southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Dixon Landing Road in Milpitas just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

The child was taken to the hospital where the girl succumbed to her injuries.

All lanes were temporarily closed for the investigation, but some lanes did reopen about an hour later.

Original Report: 1 injured following shooting on Milpitas freeway, CHP says

Broadcastify audio has the CHP call into disptach from the scene.

"I have a person who just drove up on me. Person has gunshot wounds. Southbound 880, south of Dixon Landing."

Earlier Saturday, police in Fremont announced there was a shooting at around 6:37 p.m. A preliminary investigation said the shooting was gang-related.

That victim was not injured.

Santa Cruz Police announced an arrest of three suspects in Santa Cruz County, according to a Facebook post.

Police spotted a vehicle that was possibly associated with either shooting which led to a pursuit on Highway 17.

The CHP and Scotts Valley police department were able to arrest the suspect.

Authorities did find a firearm in the vehicle, according to Santa Cruz police.

Both the CHP and Fremont police have not confirmed if the two shootings are related.

