Jasper Wu case timeline: A 13-month investigation into Oakland freeway shooting death of toddler

The Alameda County DA announced three arrests were made in connection to the fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu last year.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Twenty-three-month-old Jasper Wu was asleep in his car seat in the backseat of his mother's car when a stray bullet hit him in the head. They were headed home to Fremont when a rolling gun battle erupted on the other side of the freeway. Jasper Wu died that day, and it would take more than a year before investigators announced any arrests in the case.

Three suspects now face the possibility of life in prison. A fourth suspect is dead. All have criminal records and are believed to be members of known rival gangs involved in a violent feud.

Suspect Trevor Green is identified as a member of the Chopper City gang, where he went by the name "T2." The Nov. 2021 Jasper Wu shooting is one of three shootings where Green reportedly flew to the Bay Area from Atlanta days before the crime and left soon after.

Investigators say they found his sister's DNA on cartridges located on the freeway. The same type of ammunition was linked to a San Francisco shooting in March 2022. An attempted murder in May 2021 was allegedly the work of Green and another Chopper City gang member, Ivory Bivins, known as "Weez." Bivins has also been arrested for the Jasper Wu shooting. He owned the car that witnesses described. Investigators believe he was driving it when Jasper Wu was shot.

The other car involved in the shootout contained two members of the Eddy Rock gang, Keison Lee and Johnny Ray Jackson Jr. Lee was wounded in the Jasper Wu shooting. Almost exactly one year later, he was killed. Jackson is the final suspect to be arrested for the Jasper Wu shooting.

Here is a timeline of events, as presented in documents filed in Alameda County. Quotes listed below come from the pages of the Criminal Complaint and Declaration of Probable Cause.

Nov. 4, 2021

Trevor Green flies from Atlanta to San Francisco and is picked up at the airport by his sister. They spend the night in San Francisco.

Nov. 5, 2021

In the morning, Green and his sister drive from San Francisco to their home in Richmond. In the afternoon, they meet up with Ivory Bivins in Oakland. That evening, all three are together in Richmond.

Nov. 6, 2021: The Day Jasper Wu Died

Cellphone records show Green leaving his Richmond home in the morning. The phone's last known location is in Emeryville around 11 a.m.

11:07 am

Green gets a call from a fellow gang member in jail. Audio of the call makes it sound like Green is probably in a car with Bivins. Bivins owns an Infiniti G35.

1:00 pm

Bivins' phone is in Oakland. This is its last known location before it's turned off.

1:51 pm

Bivins and Green drive past a house on 82nd Avenue in Oakland. Jackson and Lee are inside the house, according to cellphone records. A Nissan Altima, belonging to Jackson's girlfriend, is parked out front. Soon after, Jackson and Lee get into the Altima and drive away.

2:00 pm

Bivins and Green drive onto northbound Interstate 880. They are in Bivins' Infiniti and come up behind and to the right of the Altima. They are passing by downtown Oakland near 7th Street.

2:07 pm

Gunfire erupts between the two cars. From the left rear passenger seat of the Infiniti, an AK-style rifle with 7.62 mm ammunition fires, hitting the Altima and wounding Lee, who is behind the wheel. Jackson, sitting in the front passenger seat of the Altima, returns fire.

The rifle fires at least eight shots. "During their gun battle, a 7.62 caliber round fired from Trevor Green and Bivins' vehicle missed the intended target, Lee's vehicle, and traveled across the highway into oncoming southbound traffic, through the windshield of Jasper Wu's vehicle, struck him in the head, and ultimately lodged in the pillar of the vehicle."

Jasper Wu is fatally wounded.

2:30 pm

Lee drives himself to San Francisco General Hospital with a bullet wound in his back. At the hospital, investigators found the Altima "riddled with gunshot holes, including an exit round and a spent .40 caliber cartridge case, which indicated the occupants of the Nissan were also discharging firearm(s)." They say Lee admitted he was driving the car during the shooting and tests revealed gunshot residue on his hands. He was arrested on "unrelated warrants" and taken to jail.

5:00 pm

Green's phone turns back on near his home in Richmond. He has missed several calls from his sister.

6:18 pm

Jackson gets a jail call from a fellow gang member. During this phone call, he says he and Lee were involved in the shooting

8:11 pm

Jackson gets another jail call, this time from Lee. They talk about the shooting, where Lee was hit, and about the gun used to shoot him. "Jackson confirmed where Lee was hit during the gun battle and stated to Lee, 'that was a chop, huh?' further confirmed their involvement in the freeway shooting." The term "chop" is used to describe an assault rifle that fires 7.62mm ammunition.

Between 9:30 - 10:00 pm

Bivins, Green and his sister travel from Richmond to San Francisco.

Nov. 7, 2021

Green flies to Atlanta.

Nov. 8, 2021

Jasper Wu's family gathers at a makeshift memorial at the shooting site on Interstate 880. They burn incense and joss papers, a traditional Chinese way to pay respects to the deceased and ensure a comfortable afterlife. Jasper's father flies to San Francisco from Shanghai. Due to the pandemic, he hadn't been able to visit America and had never met his son in real life.

Nov. 19, 2021

Jasper Wu's funeral is held.

December 2021

The Infiniti G35 that Bivins owns and was driving during the shooting is totaled in an accident.

March 2022

Green is arrested upon arrival at SFO after flying in from Atlanta. The arrest warrant is for a shooting committed in Concord. When searching Green's home, investigators find several 7.62mm rounds of ammunition which match the bullet that killed Jasper Wu.

A few days later, Bivins is also arrested on the same warrant for the Concord shooting. This is when investigators learn he owned a dark Infiniti G35, just like the one seen at the shooting where Jasper Wu was struck. Despite the car being totaled, investigators find it "and gun shot residue particles were located in the rear left side of the vehicle, consistent with someone shooting a firearm from the left rear passenger seat of the vehicle."

Nov. 4, 2022

Lee is murdered in Oakland.

Dec. 14, 2022

Jackson is arrested in San Pablo.

Dec. 15, 2022

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announces that murder charges have been filed against the three suspects.

