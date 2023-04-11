Family friend speaks out following deadly Bay Area freeway shooting of 5-year-old girl

CHP investigators now say the shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl along I-880 Saturday night, took place in the "Fremont area" of the interstate.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- CHP Investigators now say the shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl along I-880 Saturday night, took place in the "Fremont area" of the interstate.

You may remember the CHP response could be seen in Milpitas, that is where the victim's family found a CHP officer for help.

No arrests have been made, but Monday friends of the family spoke out publicly for the first time.

"She was so excited for Easter. She had a school event coming up, a field trip. She couldn't wait to go on those!"

Descriptions of 5-year-old Eliyanah, who was shot and killed as her family drove along I-880 in the East Bay Saturday night. Her mom's best friend Ashley, who Eliyanah called Auntie, fought back tears as we spoke with her Monday.

"I had to pick my friend up from a crime scene on side of the freeway where the freeway was closed down. Having a police escort to the hospital where we found out her daughter died and I never thought I'd have to go through something like that," said Ashley.

The California Highway Patrol now says the highway shooting that left Eliyanah dead happened on the interstate in the "Fremont Area," it was a short time later that the family saw a CHP officer on the shoulder of I-880 in Milpitas and pulled over.

Among her family, Eliyanah leaves behind a brother who was just 11 months older than her, someone she admired and loved.

"He didn't even want to open his Easter basket. It's still sitting there. He said I can't open it mommy if my sister is not here," said Ashley.

As family and friends grieve, officers are urging those who may have seen something to come forward with information and vowing to figure out who is to blame.

"It is our highest priority to investigate to the fullest so that we can find those responsible and bring them to justice," said Lt. Shawna Pacheco of the California Highway Patrol.

Sadly, no justice will bring back little Eliyanah.

"She loved Disneyland, they just got back from Disneyland. She had to have the Minnie Mouse ears, all she wanted to do was dress like a princess," said Ashley.

Those in the community are now trying to raise enough money to replace the family's vehicle that was struck by bullets.

"No father should have to drive a car that his daughter was shot and died in. Blood was everywhere, bullet holes, I mean this was just some senseless act of gun violence," said Ashley.

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe to help pay for a new vehicle and Eliyanah's funeral go to, visit the page.

Three people were arrested in Santa Cruz County Saturday night around 9:30. They were caught after a police chase where they tried to ditch a gun.

Santa Cruz Police said the vehicle description matched the one from the Interstate shooting and an additional Fremont shooting.

CHP is not commenting on that at this time and they have not linked the crimes. No names of those arrested have been released and it's unclear if the three are still in jail.

The California Highway Patrol is urging anyone who may have seen something or sensed that something wasn't right to call their tip line at (707) 917-4491.

