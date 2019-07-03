Missing 2-year-old boy from North Texas found dead in car

Sarbesh is said to be wearing a blue and white plaid shirt. If you have any information, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/7CQjPhS0hY — Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) July 2, 2019

This is the shirt Sarbesh is said to have been wearing today. If you have any information, please call our tip line at 940-349-7960. pic.twitter.com/cjsKkQdqv2 — Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) July 3, 2019

MISSING CHILD: Please be on the lookout for Sarbresh, a 2 year old Asian male who was reported missing in the 2400 block of W. Prairie St. It is unknown what the child was wearing at the time. If you see him, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/kNrzNrHv9i — Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) July 2, 2019

DENTON, Texas -- A 2-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday has been found dead.Police were searching for Sarbesh Gurung in Denton, just north of Dallas. His mother says she put him down for a nap, but when she went to check on him at 2 p.m., he was gone.Sarbesh was found dead in a car near where crews were searching for him yesterday, police say.According to authorities, his family is devastated and his mother is being treated for an undetermined medical condition. Police say she had a panic attack when she was notified.According to police, the car where Sarbesh was found had dark windows and a sunshade, making it impossible to see inside. They don't know how he got inside the car.Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.