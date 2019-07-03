Missing 2-year-old boy from North Texas found dead in car

DENTON, Texas -- A 2-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday has been found dead.



Police were searching for Sarbesh Gurung in Denton, just north of Dallas. His mother says she put him down for a nap, but when she went to check on him at 2 p.m., he was gone.

Sarbesh was found dead in a car near where crews were searching for him yesterday, police say.

According to authorities, his family is devastated and his mother is being treated for an undetermined medical condition. Police say she had a panic attack when she was notified.

According to police, the car where Sarbesh was found had dark windows and a sunshade, making it impossible to see inside. They don't know how he got inside the car.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newschild deathmissing boymissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News