Missing Alabama teen located safe after 24-hour search, police say

A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Alabama has been safely located, according to police.

The Pelham Police Department said the teen was found Thursday afternoon following a 24-hour search.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for the girl, who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Authorities were trying to locate a dark-colored Mercedes SUV after police said surveillance video showed the girl "willingly" entering the vehicle.

Police haven't yet released any other details about the teen's whereabouts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Authorities investigating possible case of coronavirus in Texas
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Garoppolo recalls Mahomes visiting him after he tore ACL
New CDC coronavirus warning posters at SFO
49ers' Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to fallen military service member's family
Suspect arrested in projectile strikes south of Gilroy, report says
Show More
San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion, police say
SF Mayor London Breed endorses Michael Bloomberg for president
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
More TOP STORIES News