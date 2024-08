Missing 12-year-old girl from Pittsburg found safe, police say

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- Pittsburg police said Sunday afternoon 12-year-old Madison Solon has been found and is home safely with her family.

Police said she was missing since Saturday morning.