Smartwatch GPS data reveals new clues in death of runner Philip Kreycik in Pleasanton

Investigators used Philip Kreycik's smartwatch to trace his final hours. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC7 News the smartwatch data shows his pace slowed and became erratic after he hit the 5-mile mark of his run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It suggests Kreycik likely died before the search for him began.
The ultramarathoner vanished on July 10 during an extreme heatwave and his body was found 200 yards off a trail on Aug. 3.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced earlier this month that there were no signs of foul play or trauma to the body, or any traumatic injuries.
Philip Kreycik leaves behind an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old.
