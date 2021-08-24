Smartwatch GPS data reveals new clues in death of runner Philip Kreycik in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- GPS data is revealing new details in the death of a runner from Berkeley whose body was found earlier this month in Pleasanton.

Investigators used Philip Kreycik's smartwatch to trace his final hours. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC7 News the smartwatch data shows his pace slowed and became erratic after he hit the 5-mile mark of his run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It suggests Kreycik likely died before the search for him began.

The ultramarathoner vanished on July 10 during an extreme heatwave and his body was found 200 yards off a trail on Aug. 3.

WATCH: Wife of missing Pleasanton runner thanks community for support
The wife of missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.



The Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced earlier this month that there were no signs of foul play or trauma to the body, or any traumatic injuries.

Philip Kreycik leaves behind an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old.

Here's the full press conference from officials after a body was found in Pleasanton in the area runner Philip Kreycik went missing.



