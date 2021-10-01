eminem

Eminem served pasta to guests at his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant opening

The name of the rapper's restaurant is in reference to a line from Eminem's 2002 hit "Lose Yourself."
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Eminem served pasta to guests at his restaurant opening

DETROIT -- Eminem surprised guests by serving up pasta at the grand opening of his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit on Wednesday.

Slim Shady himself was not expected to be there but drove up in a car and soon appeared in the serving window.

The name of the rapper's restaurant is in reference to a line from Eminem's 2002 hit "Lose Yourself."

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy," Eminem raps in the song. "There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

SEE ALSO: Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

He was quickly recognized by fans who took to social media to post pictures of Em handing out spaghetti, meatballs, and other Italian foods on his menu. On the menu is Mom's Spaghetti for $9, Mom's Spaghetti with Meatballs for $12 and a 'Sgetti Sandwich, spaghetti on bread, for $11.

"Mom's Spaghetti -- it's all ready," the restaurant proclaims in a promo.

Eminem serves a fan on the opening night of his restaurant Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit.

Scott Legato/Getty Images



The Oscar and Grammy-winning rapper and actor experimented with the eatery as a pop-up restaurant in 2017.

The restaurant, located on Woodward Avenue, has limited seating and a walk-up window.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmichiganeminemfooditalian foodu.s. & worldrestaurant
EMINEM
Blackout Tuesday: Music industry's protest movement goes viral
Beyonce announced as headliner for Coachella 2018
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News