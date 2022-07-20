Monkeypox vaccine: Zuckerberg SF General clinic reopens for drop-ins

LIST: See open SF monkeypox vaccine clinics here
There are nearly 200 probable or confirmed cases in the Bay Area.
The vaccination clinic at Zuckerberg SF General will reopen Wednesday for drop-ins. This comes as other counties are working towards opening clinics as well.
After a slow start, it seems people at least have a better chance now of getting the vaccine.
The clinic will open at 8 a.m. High-risk people will be allowed appointments and there are a limited number of vaccines available for drop-ins.
The health department says they have received 4,000 doses.
Similar efforts are being done in the South Bay, where Santa Clara County hopes to have a vaccine clinic open soon. They're already added a few hundred doses of the vaccine but they're hoping to have those clinics give out hundreds more.
"With this new effort this week, we're hoping to get out a lot more vaccines for people who may not have come into contact with someone they knew had monkey," said Santa Clara County Health Department's Dr. George Han.
San Francisco Tuesday reported 55 new probably or confirmed cases of monkeypox, bringing the total to 141.
We should note that in San Francisco, there are a number of places where you can get a vaccine by appointment, including Kaiser which is now accepting appointments for non-Kaiser patients.
San Franciscans are eligible for a Jynneosvaccine are:
- Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and trans people who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) sexual partners in past 14 days
- Sex workers of any sexual orientation/gender
- Identified as a close contact of someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)
- Received a notification from a venue or event of a potential exposure to someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)
- A laboratory worker who routinely handles monkeypox virus samples for diagnosis or testing purposes or any clinician who has a high-risk occupational exposure
