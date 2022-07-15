Monkeypox: Everything you need to know about origin, infection, vaccines, and treatment

What is monkeypox?

Where did monkeypox come from?

Is monkeypox deadly?

How does monkeypox spread?

Contact with infected rashes and scabs



Respiratory secretions, including during close physical contact or touch such as kissing



Touching areas that have come into contact with an infected person's rashes or fluids



Additionally, an infected pregnant person can spread monkeypox to the fetus, according to the CDC

Contact with contaminated materials (towels, bedding and clothing)



Respiratory droplets spread by close and prolonged face-to-face interaction

Is monkeypox a sexually-transmitted infection?

Who can get monkeypox?

Many of the images of monkeypox shown on TV are of Black people. Are Black people more likely to get the virus?

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Rash Fever



Headache



Muscle aches



Swollen lymph nodes



Chills Fatigue

What should you do if you have monkeypox?

Always stay home if you're sick



Cover any blisters or skin lesions



Isolate from others, and wear a mask if you have to be around others



Contact a health care provider right away to talk about diagnosis, testing, and treatment options

Is there a vaccine?

How is monkeypox diagnosed?

How is monkeypox cured? Can it be treated?

Should I go to the ER or urgent care?

Trouble breathing



New or worsening chest pain



Stiff neck



Are confused or can't think clearly



Difficulty speaking or moving



Loss of consciousness



Seizures

Do you need the monkeypox vaccine?



You were in close contact with an infected person



You engaged in sexual activities with someone who was diagnosed with monkeypox in the past two weeks



You have had multiple sexual partners in an area where monkeypox is spreading



Who should get the monkeypox vaccine?

Who should not get the vaccine?

What is the monkeypox vaccine?

What does monkeypox have to do with smallpox?

How do I know if I have already been vaccinated for smallpox?



If you were born after 1972, and have a scar, you likely got the BCG vaccine and not the smallpox vaccine



If you were born in the United States, you likely got the smallpox vaccine



If you were born in a country that had higher rates of TB, you likely got the BCG vaccine



The BCG vaccine tendes to be raised and rounded, the smallpox vaccine is usually a depression in the skin, has jagged edges, and is slightly rounded



How do I keep myself safe?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monkeypox is currently spreading, and many people have questions. We've collected information from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and other trusted medical institutions to bring you some answers.Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease, meaning it is spread from animals to humans. According to the World Health Organization, It has been identified in certain monkey species, tree squirrels, dormice and more, and has spread mostly in Central and West Africa. It is now spreading in Europe and the United States.In 1970, the first human monkeypox case was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa, the WHO said in a fact sheet. Cases had been reported only on the continent until 2003 when one was recorded in the U.S., according to the agency. This outbreak resulted in more than 70 cases nationwide at the time.The World Health Organization tells the Associated Press that the current outbreak is believed to originate from sex that happened at raves in Europe.Most people recover from monkeypox on their own within a month. However, the infection can be more severe, some deaths have been reported in West Africa from the disease. Those with underlying health conditions may be a greater risk for sever disease or death. Health authorities in the United Kingdom, where some of first cases were discovered in this recent outbreak, report that overall, the risk of death to the general population remains very low.That said, monkeypox can lead to other medical problems, some of which can be deadly, including pneumonia, and infections in your brain, and eyes.Generally, monkeypox spreads after direct contact with bodily fluids or skin lesions from an infected animal or person, according to the WHO. The CDC reports it can also spread from person to person through:The California Department of Public health warns that monkeypox can also be spread:Technically no, but it can be transmitted during sex because it spreads through close, intimate contact. The CDC says it is unclear if monkeypox can be spread to semen or vaginal fluids.Anyone who has been exposed to monkeypox can be infected. Symptoms usually show up with 2 weeks of skin to skin contact.No. The current outbreak outside of African has been mostly among white men who have sex with men. Because the virus is rare outside of Western and Central Africa we have few images of the virus.Because the cases have historically been on the African continent, and the majority of the population where outbreaks have happened are Black, most of our modern imagery shows people with darker complexions. ABC7 News has been working to collect images that are more reflective of the current outbreak's demographics.Symptoms of a monkeypox infection usually start out as flu-like and include chills, body aches and a fever. After a few days a rash will appear, most often on the hands, face or pelvic region. According to the CDC. They most common symptoms include:According to the CDC, monkeypox rash appears differently throughout its stages and can look like pimples or blisters, and not necessarily in the location where the initial contact was made. The resulting rash may be found on the face, mouth or anywhere else on the body. Patients report that the sores are excruciatingly painful and often itchy.The California Department of Health of makes the following suggestions if you have monkeypox:Yes. There are two vaccines available. Jynneos is specifically made to prevent monkeypox. It is delivered by a shot to the arm. Two doses are needed to complete the vaccination.The smallpox vaccine ACAM2000 can also be used to prevent monkeypox, but it cannot be used on people with certain medical conditions, and has known side effects. It is given with a two-pronged needle. The resulting scratch turns into a blister. Because the vaccine contains live smallpox virus, it can be spread to other parts of the body, or other people."We have 100 million doses of ACAM2000," National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said in late June, but its side effects mean that it "in my mind as a public health person, would not be worth giving it widely throughout the general population."Because monkeypox is rare, there no tests to determine if you have the disease until the open sores appear. To diagnosis a monkeypox infection, a healthcare provider will take a tissue sample from an open sore and send it to a lab for genetic testing, or PCR test. This is the same process used to determine if you have a COVID-19 infection. You may also need to give a blood to check for antibodies in your system.You should consult your doctor or visit urgent care is you believe you have monkeypox. There are no approved antiviral drugs to treat monkey pox, and there is limited research on whether existing antiviral drugs will help patients recover. Most people with monkeypox will recover on their own with 4 weeks. Most patients report permanent scaring.You feel you need urgent medical attention contact your doctor. According to the Cleveland Clinic, some symptoms that may warrant a trip to the ER are:The CDC currently is recommending that people exposed to monkeypox or people who are at high risk for contracting the disease should get the vaccine. The vaccine is delivered in two doses, four weeks apart. People who have already received the smallpox vaccine may only need 1 shot.Booster doses are recommended every 2 or 10 years if a person remains at continued risk for exposure to smallpox, monkeypox, or other orthopoxviruses. Your health care provider can give you more information.The CDC reports "Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980 and no cases of naturally occurring smallpox have happened since 1977."The CDC said you may want to consider getting the monkeypox vaccine if:If you know you have been exposed to monkeypox, the CDC advises getting your first shot within 4 days of exposure.The World Health Organization announced in a news released on May 25, 2022 that the current outbreak has been identified within gay and bisexual communities and among men who have sex with men. However, "it is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men," the agency said.The vaccine should be avoided for those with cardiac disease, eye disease being treated with topical steroids, weaker immune systems, skin conditions such as eczema or those who are pregnant, the agency said.Smallpox/monkeypox vaccine (JYNNEOS) can prevent smallpox, monkeypox, vaccinia, and other diseases caused by orthopoxviruses. JYNNEOS is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years or older at high risk for smallpox or monkeypox infectionThe vaccine is made using weakened live vaccinia virus and cannot cause smallpox, monkeypox, or any other disease.The most widely used vaccine approved to prevent monkeypox is also used to prevent smallpox. Doctors declares smallpox extinct in the United States in 1952, in large part because of widespread vaccination. At the height of the epidemic 3 in 1- people died from the virus, many others were disfigured, according to the CDC. People who have been vaccinated for Smallpox are less likely to experience side effects of a new vaccination, and may only need one dose.In 1972, the smallpox vaccine the vaccine was lifted from a list of routine vaccinations in the United States. One way you may be able to determine if you have had a smallpox vaccine is to look for a mark or scar on your upper arm. The distinctive scar left by the vaccine left a circular indentation in some people, smooth scars on others. The blemish is usually no bigger than a pencil eraser, though some people have large scars.However, the smallpox vaccine wasn't the only vaccine to cause a scar, The Bacillus Calmette-Guérin or BCG vaccine, protected people against human tuberculosis.The CDC recommends avoid close contact, or sharing personal objects with anyone who has monkeypox. If you have been near someone who has the disease, you are encouraged to wash your hands frequently.The CDC says to avoid skin to skin contact in places where the virus may be present. That includes wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants to prevent contact with another person's skin. They also encourage people to avoid intimate contact, including sex, with anyone who has confirmed or suspected monkeypox. Condoms may prevent spread as well.