San Francisco to end public health emergency on monkeypox Oct. 31

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced that the public health emergency declaration on monkeypox will end on Oct. 31.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about monkeypox origin, infection, vaccines, and treatment

Health officials say new cases of MPX have slowed to less than one per day, and more than 27,000 San Francisco residents have been vaccinated against the virus.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

SFDPH also advanced its public health response to other sexually transmitted infections by issuing the first guidance in the nation on how to use doxycycline, a common antibiotic, to prevent infections of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

Health officials said these bacterial STIs are also of public health concern, and rates have risen in recent years within communities of gay and bisexual men, trans people and others who also have been most affected by MPX.

SFDPH says it will continue efforts to prevent MPX by focusing public health resources where they can be most effective.

See more stories and videos related to monkeypox here.