Peninsula mother, daughter team up to create masks for community amid COVID-19 pandemic

Maria Rugani started sewing reusable face coverings inside her Belmont home. Her daughter, Grace Gowen, thought it looked fun and decided to help.
They first made them for family and friends, then decided to put out a box for neighbors. News of the free face coverings spread on social sites like Facebook and Nextdoor.
Neighbors have been delighted because these homemade masks come in five different sizes. They even have adjustable ear loops so you can make the perfect fit.
Meenal Sambari drove from Foster City to get some of the smaller sized masks for her kids. She says, "It's very hard to find the right children's size."
Maria and Grace have crafted hundreds of masks so far. Their operation is running on donations. They say they'll keep making masks as long as they have supplies and as long as people need them.
