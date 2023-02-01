Boy injured, expected to recover after mountain lion attack in San Mateo County, Sheriff says

A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a mountain lion attack in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, according to authorities.

The San Mateo County Sheriff says that he received an update late Tuesday night that the boy will be okay.

He says that the boy suffered puncture wounds but it is not known where.

Deputies responded to the reported attack around 6:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road.

Authorities said the boy was conscious when he was transported to the hospital but did not elaborate on his condition.

Video of the area surrounding Tunitas Creek Road shows conditions made for wildlife. It's the reason why neighbors say they aren't surprised to hear about a mountain lion sighting -- but they are surprised over an attack.

In the hours that followed, ABC7 met a resident who lives on the neighboring property from where the incident happened. He says he was the first one on scene.

"They were pretty calm when I pulled up, they're my neighbors so I asked them if they were okay. They were very... they were good. They said everybody's fine, but they had to talk to fish and game, and a warden pulled up right as I pulled out," neighbor Chad Conover said. "Typically the mountain lions avoid people, so it's not often you hear about an attack on a human."

Conover says the boy was on the backside of the property, a home where the child's parent happened to be working.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the reported attack.

The sheriff's office released the following statement in response to this incident:

"Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks. Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

