mountain lion sighting

Mountain lion found in SF tree from Santa Cruz Mountains, zoo officials say

The mountain lion was wearing a tracking collar, so it is known to state wildlife officials.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Mountain lion found in SF tree is from Santa Cruz Mountains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Veterinarians at the Oakland Zoo examined the mountain lion found and captured in San Francisco late Wednesday night and say he is young and healthy.

"This is a beautiful two-year-old male mountain lion. He looks very healthy and he has been radio collared by UC Santa Cruz, so we know a little bit about him. Looks like he came out of the Santa Cruz Mountains and got lost in San Francisco. He's young so he probably recently separated from his mother," said Dr. Alex Herman, Vice President of Veterinary Services at the Oakland Zoo.

California Fish and Wildlife crews safely removed the mountain lion found in a tree after someone parking their car spotted it at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night at Santa Marina Street near Mission Street near the Bernal Heights neighborhood.

State officers used a dart to tranquilize the big cat. It then fell asleep on the porch under the tree, and brought him to the Oakland Zoo.

RELATED: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

The mountain lion is presumably the same one spotted in the city's Portola and Bernal Heights neighborhoods on Tuesday morning.



The mountain lion was wearing a tracking collar, so it is known to state wildlife officials.

WATCH: Mountain lion safely removed from SF's Bernal Heights neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials safely removed a mountain lion found in a San Francisco tree late Wednesday night.



"I think I have called him Mr. Handsome several times! That's the name that came to mind," she said.

RELATED: VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home

Mr. Handsome has been busy. Cameras have caught him roaming the streets of San Francisco's Bernal Heights and Portola neighborhoods, walking right alongside parked cars, strolling through backyards, even checking out someone's front porch.

A spokesperson for The Puma Project says they put a tracking device on him shortly after he was born to study mountain lion behavior. They say his long distance travels are normal as he looks for turf to call his own.

Officials will now take him back out into the wild and hope this time he stays there.

"Official policy is, I can't say where he's going to be released, but he probably will not go back to Santa Cruz, because we don't want him to find his way into San Francisco again," Herman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscomountain lion sightingwild animalsanimal newscalifornia department of fish and wildlifeneighborhoodsan francisco countysleep
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Mountain lion spotted in SF's Portola District
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Mountain lion spotted in backyard of Daly City home
Fairfield community warned of mountain lion attack
CA lawmakers to help fund wildlife crossing projects
Police: Mountain lion spotted in Petaluma
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News