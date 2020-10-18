Residents on high alert after video shows third mountain lion sighting in San Mateo

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7111894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This big cat was spotted in the backyard of a San Mateo home around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo residents are being asked to stay on high alert after several mountain lion sightings this weekend, two that were caught on surveillance video in a backyard.A San Mateo family woke up to the surprise guest in their backyard Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m.Though this wasn't the first encounter with the animal. The big cat was spotted the night before around 10 p.m.Video shows the mountain lion roaming around in the backyard of the home.Police were called out to the home on Alameda de las Pulgas and did a search but could not find the animal.San Mateo police are now advising residents to use caution in the neighborhood because of a third confirmed mountain lion sighting Saturday evening.Police confirmed the mountain lion sighting on a live camera feed in the 4000 block of Alameda de las Pulgas.Officers alerted some neighbors by going door-to-door Saturday morning.Video released Sunday shows the Saturday night visit from the mountain lion.Sue Galloway lives next door to the homeowners that captured the video.She says the creek in their backyards attract deer and other wildlife. When she heard about the mountain lion, she wasn't surprised."No, but I was surprised to see how big he was. I'm not going to be in my backyard for a while," Galloway said.Garrett Smallwood lives in the area and said there was a mountain lion sighting at a park two weeks ago."I was literally stopped by a park ranger who was like don't go in there, there's been a mountain lion sighting you want to turn around and go around the other way," Smallwood said.He said it's good to be aware since there is a lot of wildlife in the area."We have a dog, we have a young kid and it's like frightening to have a huge mountain lion running around your yard," Smallwood said.There have been multiple encounters in neighboring Pacifica including one earlier in the week at San Pedro Valley Park.Police remind residents to avoid hiking or jogging through wooded areas when mountain lions are most active, like at dawn, dusk and in the evening.San Mateo Police share more safety tips here: