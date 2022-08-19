Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on

A Bay Area school district says masks will no longer be required following video of a four-year-old boy with no mask unable to go inside his school.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay school district says masks will no longer be required for students and teachers starting Friday.

The Mountain View Whisman School District had required masks since school started a week ago.

This move comes after a 4-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.

Cell phone video of the 4-year-old Mountain View boy shows him unable to go inside his school at one point because he doesn't have a mask on.

The Theuerkauf Elementary School where that video was recorded Thursday morning is part of the Mountain View Whisman district.

"I just think it's time to move forward, the kids need to see faces, they need to see people smiling, they need to have a brighter outlook on the future in general."

Shawn, who doesn't want his last name used, is that boy's father who recorded the video to publicly share with parent's groups.

He says his son is smart, but may have developmental issues. They've tried to put on his mask, but won't keep it on; because of that, he had been told he can't come to school.

"I'm watching my son. I'm waking him up every day go to school, get turned away with tears in his eyes. He doesn't know what's going on, he's visibly upset, visibly disheveled by getting turned away and rejected," says Shawn.

But at the district's school board meeting on Thursday night, a sudden change, as Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph addressed their COVID-19 policy.

"We are now in the medium tier, so starting tomorrow, we are now in "masks optional" for students," said Rudolph.

Masks are now optional due to improving COVID-19 numbers according to the district.

The superintendent, though, also said that 50 students and 12 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the first five days of class.

Shawn says he doesn't want to see a back and forth, on and off mask policy going forward.

His lawyer says what the school did by sending Shawn's healthy son home for not having a mask on was against the rules.

"The school's authority in a situation of public health issues, by law, is only to send a sick child home," said attorney Tracy Henderson with the California Parents Union.

Masks in this school district are still required on buses, at large events and for school visitors. We did reach out multiple times in the last week to get the district's side of things, but did not get a response.

