BART to vote on bringing back mask mandate 10 days after requirement expired

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- More than a week after BART lifted its mask mandate, its board is set to vote Thursday night on reinstating the requirement.

The board will be discussing whether it wants to keep a mask mandate in place for a few more months after one expired back on July 18.

Currently, masks are strongly recommended on trains, according to BART.

If the mandate passes at Thursday's meeting, it could be put back in place as early as Friday require passengers to wear a mask in all paid areas.

BART mentioned multiple times their trains do a strong job of circulating air saying it is replaced every 70 seconds.

If passed, BART says it will revisit the issue in a September board meeting on whether if the mandate could end or be extended.

This comes as the current surge in COVID-19 cases may have peaked, per some experts, but reminding people the omicron subvariants transmit fast.

