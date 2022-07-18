Face masks no longer required on BART as mandate expires

You'll recall, BART followed federal, state and local mandates and lifted its mask requirement back in April.
A week later the BART board voted to reinstate the mask mandate, which expired Monday.
Riders we spoke with plan to keep their masks on, due to rising cases of the extremely contagious BA.5 subvariant.
"I personally don't think so because of the heavy foot traffic the city gets and just personally, around the whole Bay Area, I think COVID isn't completely over, so I think it's smart to kind of still stay safe and still wear your mask," BART rider Natalia Fields said.
BART says it could reinstate the mandate at any time.
Free masks will still be available for anyone who wants one at all station agent booths, and from all safety staff.
