COVID-19 vaccine

California's new vaccine verification system not working for you? Here's how to fix it

We've heard dozens of reports of incomplete and inaccurate records
By Alix Martichoux, Stephanie Sierra
EMBED <>More Videos

New online vaccine record not working? Here's how to fix it

Minutes after California launched its new online vaccine verification system, reports of issues and inaccuracies started to come in.

Several staffers on our own team noticed problems, some never receiving an email, some receiving a message that their information doesn't match the state's records. Others' digital verifications were inaccurate, showing only one dose received when they actually had two. One producer was vaccinated in March with Pfizer, but his record shows he got Moderna in January.

RELATED: California launches electronic vaccine verification system

"I just tried with my email and phone number, with various combinations of my name and it wouldn't work," said a reporter on the teleconference with California health officials where the new system was announced. "Do you have an estimate of how many people will have issues because their contact info is not in CARES?"

California health officials estimated "better than 90%" of their immunization records have contact information attached.

What should you do if your online vaccine verification isn't working or isn't accurate?


Here are some troubleshooting tips from the California Department of Public Health.

If you never received your record via text or email


The most common reason for this, CDPH says, is that your contact information wasn't attached to your immunization record.

"In other words, it's highly likely that we have your record, but not your correct phone number or email address," the agency explains.

You'll have to give that information to the department's virtual assistant by clicking here. You'll need to have your ID and the paper copy of your vaccination record handy.

(Having issues with the virtual assistant? You're not alone. See more below.)

ALSO: Cal/OSHA board votes to end face mask requirements in the workplace for vaccinated employees

If your vaccination record is inaccurate or incomplete


You'll need to correct your record with CDPH using its virtual assistant. Start that process by clicking here. You should also have an ID handy and your paper record, if you have one.

If you're having problems with the virtual assistant


People who tried to do as instructed and correct their records using the virtual assistant were met with this message Friday: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual assistant is experiencing exceptionally high volume."

The best thing we can suggest is trying again later when the website may not be as overloaded. (We'll update this story if we hear more solutions from CPDH.)

How long does correcting my record take?


The process can take two to three weeks once you've submitted your info via the virtual assistant, CDPH says. You'll be emailed when the process is complete.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinescdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinetechnologycoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
Fans back to see Warriors at full capacity for 1st time in 575 days
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SJPD investigating fights, shooting outside PayPal Park
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Show More
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of SoCal oil spill
More TOP STORIES News