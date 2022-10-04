SF mayor's brother appears in court to get 44-year prison sentence reduced

The district attorney's office said in court they will oppose Brown getting out of prison

The brother of San Francisco Mayor London Breed appeared in San Francisco Superior Court trying to get his sentence for manslaughter reduced.

Napoleon Brown has served 20 years of his 44-year prison sentence for robbing a restaurant and pushing the getaway car driver out of the car and into traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Napoleon Brown has served 20 years of his 44-year prison sentence for robbing a restaurant and pushing the getaway car driver out of the car and into traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge.

She was killed.

The district attorney's office said in court on Monday they will oppose Brown getting out of prison.

Brown's defense attorney says he will file a motion to remove the district attorney from the case, saying Brooke Jenkins is trying to prove she is independent from the mayor who appointed her.

The next court hearing is in December.