Neighbors describe moments that led up to officer-involved shooting in San Jose

A suspect is seen surrendering after an officer-involved shooting in San Jose, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Fifty-five-year-old Terese Haddox was mourning the recent death of her elderly mother when she showed up at her next door neighbor's house with a rifle, telling them, "this is not going to end well." The neighbors described her as depressed over a string of deaths in recent years.

Her son died about five years ago and a woman housemate also died.

RELATED: San Jose police investigate officer-involved shooting

Sky7 was overhead the Haddox home, a bright White House in the 800 block of Feller Avenue in San Jose's Alum Rock area, as police responded. A standoff with police led to Terese Haddox emerging from the house, bloodied from a wound possibly in a leg. The rifle described by the neighbor was lying on the front porch.

Emmanuel Cazarez, whose parents had the conversation with Haddox, had been in their neighbor's house a number of times to help her with such things as plumbing repairs. They had never known she had a rifle. Cazarez said, in his opinion, Haddox was in a mindset to see an end to her years of hurt.

RELATED: Man shot by San Jose police while allegedly striking mom with ax expected to survive

Other neighbors on Feller Avenue described Haddox as reclusive, quiet, an avid TV watcher, and a dog owner. She would walk her chihuahua but would not wave or greet her neighbors. One neighbor said she would see Haddox leave the house about three times a week and be gone all day, possibly to do volunteer work.
San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia is having a 2 p.m. news conference to provide more details about this officer involved shooting, the second in two weeks. A man found trespassing at the Metcalf Energy Center in south San Jose on Jan. 10 was shot and killed by police. Terese Haddox is believed to have non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a trauma center for treatment and was not home Tuesday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingshootingcrimeSJPDviolencemental healthofficer-involved shootingneighborSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: Woman in San Jose officer-involved shooting made threats
San Jose police investigating officer-involved shooting
Man shot by SJ police while allegedly striking mom with ax expected to survive
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News