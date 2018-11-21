SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --California lawmakers are drafting a bill to protect PG&E from going bankrupt.
The bill would protect utilities from liabilities specifically connected to wildfires in 2018.
PG&E admits it will face serious financial consequences if it's found responsible for the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Governor Brown recently signed a bill into law which allows utility companies to pass costs from wildfires onto customers.
The law covers wildfire costs in 2017, and future costs in 2019 and beyond.
It does not cover wildfire costs this year.
