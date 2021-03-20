Coronavirus California

'These rules are harming children': Hundreds of CA doctors urge Newsom to decrease school distancing to 3 feet

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The CDC is making a major change that could get more kids back into classrooms sooner. They've issued new guidance to reduce social distancing from six feet to three feet.

In California, more than 800 doctors and health care providers signed and sent a letter on Friday to Governor Newsom and Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, recommending that school reopening no longer be tied to rate of community spread and that physical distancing guidelines change.

RELATED: Newsom admits to making mistakes in CA's 1st reopening

"We asked them to change from a 4-6 foot mandate to a 3 feet recommendation," said Dr. Jeanne Noble, who helped draft the letter. "Going one step further, we don't have good data to suggest that physical distancing is even required, in context of masking."

Dr. Noble, the director of UCSF's emergency department COVID-19 response, points out that the six foot rule prevents many schools from reopening because of space limitations, saying, "These rules are harming children."

The letter and the CDC's new recommendation to reduce distancing from six to three feet inside classrooms with universal masking, is largely based on a study out of Massachusetts.

VIDEO: COVID Lessons Learned: Bay Area school districts have opportunity to transform learning system
EMBED More News Videos

Many educators will agree that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the education system was broken. When you think of it, not much has changed in the way a classroom operates.



"They followed half a million children K-12 and tens of thousands of teachers, and they found there was no difference in school-based transmission of COVID between the schools that used a three foot rule and the schools that used a six foot rule. There was universal masking," explained Noble.

"The collateral damage from these COVID policies is much much worse than COVID itself for our population of children and we know we can keep teachers safe, the majority of them are in the process of being vaccinated," said Noble, who has been working to get students back into classrooms during the pandemic.

But many teachers unions are pushing back. Regardless of the CDC recommendations, the Oakland Education Association told ABC7 on Friday that they will demand six feet of distance.

"While they may say that it's ok to be closer, understanding that we have multi-generational families at home. We want to take as many precautions as possible so as to not put students and families at risk," said Chaz Garcia, vice president of the Oakland Education Association.

RELATED: Solutions for students struggling with distance learning

"They're wrapping themselves in the flag of equity. And that is so bad because this is the least equitable thing to do to kids," said Stanford pediatric infectious disease specialist, Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, who also signed the letter.

"I've had a lot of opportunities over the last several months to talk to parents from all kinds of backgrounds and the minority parents, the black and brown families, they want their kids to go back to school. In fact, in many cases, the low income families who can't be home with their children are leaving their kids alone to be at school all by themselves. They really need this and it's safe. It is safe to go back with the protocols in place that we have now. And especially with the protocols that the CDC just approved," said Maldonado.

Gov. Newsom indicated the state would update school distancing guidance soon.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window. RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniagavin newsomsocial distancingchildren's healthcdcchildrenbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoolteachersstudents
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Here's when Newsom says everyone in CA can access vaccine
EDD fraud freeze connected to 'Atari' tech, legislator says
COVID-19 updates: Cal/OSHA fines hospital for safety violations
EDD hires call center staff, phone lines remain jammed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when Newsom says everyone in CA can access vaccine
New bill raises justice concerns amid rise in Asian hate crimes
Man seen pepper spraying Asian gas station owner arrested
'What the hell is wrong with us?' Newsom condemns recent attacks
Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from attack in SJ
Newsom admits to making mistakes in CA's 1st reopening
Iconic San Mateo Co. hobby shop to close at end of March
Show More
Campbell students star in documentary on satellite coding camp
EDD hires call center staff, phone lines remain jammed
EDD fraud freeze connected to 'Atari' tech, legislator says
President Biden trips on stairs boarding Air Force One
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
More TOP STORIES News