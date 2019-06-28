New DNA technology could help crack cases using single strand of hair

By Leslie Brinkley
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Big changes are coming to crime solving with new science out of the Lawrence Livermore national laboratory.

A single one-inch strand of hair from anywhere on a persons body can be used to identify a potential criminal. The biggest impact will be on sexual assault cases.

Soon law enforcement will only need a one-inch piece of hair that could be weighed and then dissolved.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory chemist Fanny Chu said, "We look to detect peptides which are smaller chunks of protein in the hairs. And we can link the peptides to individual genetic variations individuals have."

It's DNA on steroids.

Chu added, "Regardless if the hair is from the scalp or the arm or the pubic region we can obtain the same amount of genetic information from these hair samples."

And that's a big breakthrough, years in the making at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

For the first time, it's not just hair from your head but hair from anywhere on your body. For a point of comparison, you used to need 100 times that inch of hair to yield the same results. This new science also adds 10 times the accuracy so one in 10 million.

This could open up a whole new world when it comes to prosecuting sexual assault cases.

Deon Anex, a chemist leading the group at Lawrence Livermore Lab said, "Hair is often collected as part of evidence and sexual assault cases, and say if you collect a pubic hair. Instead of an expert taking that rape evidence and making an opinion about it, we can extract the proteins, make a measurement and have a scientifically-based statistical analysis for making that comparison."

Within the next one to two years this new tool will be available to law enforcement to crack cold cases and to prosecute sexual assault cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livermoresexually assaultdnasexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News