New masking rules urged for Marin Co. students and teachers, even outdoors

Bay Area schools were already worried about the possible spreading of coronavirus. Now, wildfire fire smoke is part of the mix.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County school and health officials are recommending students and teachers to mask up at all times when on campus, even outdoors."Looking across the nation as schools reopen it's clear the Delta variant presents new challenges," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. "We've risen to challenges before by following the guidance and using common sense. Face covering is among the easiest and most effective tools we have."Originally, health officials proposed that students wear masks indoors and outdoors, and one parent challenged that proposal in court Thursday. An attorney for the parent said the district then backed off on this proposed outdoor mask order because he says officials couldn't support this mandate with evidence.Thursday was the first day of school for many schools in Marin.