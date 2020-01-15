Society

WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: SamTrans shuttling homeless, East Bay fire station closes, San Jose CHP chase

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SamTrans shuttling homeless, East Bay fire station closes, San Jose CHP chase. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.

FULL STORY: SamTrans buses appear to be dropping off homeless in San Francisco

FULL STORY: Closure of East Bay fire station raises safety concerns, Union City stands by data-driven decision
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscounion citysan josepolice chasechptransportationhomelesssamtransfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News