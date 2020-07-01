Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Newsom to tighten coronavirus restrictions ahead of 4th of July

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new stay-at-home restrictions today ahead of the holiday weekend.
By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Speaking through the shouts of nearby protesters, Gov. Gavin Newsom teased more restrictions are on the way back for Californians.

Check back to watch live, we'll be streaming Newsom's press conference at 12 p.m. here, on Facebook and YouTube.

"We'll be making some additional announcements on efforts to use that 'dimmer switch' that we've referred to, and begin to toggle back on our stay-at-home order and tighten things up," he said.

4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY: Here's what's allowed and what's not in California

The governor spoke at a motel in Pittsburg, one of the places the state is temporarily housing thousands of homeless individuals amid the coronavirus pandemic. While that was originally the focus of his address, the conversation quickly turned to the elephant in the room: COVID-19 cases continue to climb in California ahead of a holiday weekend, when it's feared social and family gatherings will only make things worse.

"We've got Fourth of July weekend coming up. One of the areas of biggest concern as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 in the state remains family gatherings, not just bars, not just out in the streets where people are protesting," Newsom said. "It's specifically family gatherings, where extended and immediate family members begin to mix, and they take down their guard."

Newsom said he'd be announcing the return of some stay-at-home restrictions Wednesday but didn't specify whether the restrictions would apply statewide or only to certain areas of high concern.

"If you're not going to stay home and you're not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce - and we will - and we'll be making announcements on enforcement tomorrow," Newsom said.

An additional 6,367 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations rose by 6.3% and ICU hospitalizations went up by 4.3%.

"We bent the curve in the state of California once. We will bend the curve again," Newsom said. "We will crush this pandemic. We will annihilate it. We'll get past this, but we're going to have to be tougher."

Newsom's Tuesday press conference was cut short as protesters nearby used megaphones and played siren noises throughout his address. The pool reporter on scene identified them as Black Lives Matter protesters demanding a "redistribution of resources."

'MIRACLE IS OVER': UCSF doctor explains what went wrong in California's fight against COVID-19

Many local governments are already tightening restrictions. Los Angeles -- the nation's most populous county -- is closing beaches and banning fireworks this weekend. Newsom also ordered bars in the county to shut back down.

Public health officials consider bars to be the highest-risk businesses during the pandemic because drinking can reduce inhibition and impair judgement, potentially leading to people forgetting to wear face coverings and physical distance.

Following L.A. County's move, Ventura County plans to close its beaches to the public for the Fourth of July weekend, the county's health officer told our sister station Eyewitness News.

WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

Newsom said Monday Orange County, along with Solano, Merced and Glenn counties, had been added to the state Department of Public Health's watch list due to increasing percentages of positive tests.

