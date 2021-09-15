COVID-19 vaccine

Nicki Minaj's COVID vaccine tweet on impotency disputed by Chicago doctors

By Will Jones
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago doctors dispute Nicki Minaj vaccine tweet on impotency

CHICAGO -- One of the country's biggest entertainers has entered the COVID-19 vaccine debate.

Rapper Nicki Minaj raised eyebrows after a tweet to her 22 million followers linking the vaccine to fertility problems in men. She tweeted her cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine because it caused his friend to become impotent.

Minaj also said the man's testicles became swollen.

She's now facing backlash from the medical community.

"I saw the tweets. I admire Nicki Minaj as a musician. She got a brilliant musical mind but I was really disappointed to see the comments because they are not really evidence based," said Dr. Amanda Adeleye who specializes in reproductive medicine and infertility treatments at UChicago Medicine.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady responded to Minaj's tweet on Twitter and during her Facebook Live.

"I did respond on Twitter just to say that all three of the vaccines in the U.S. have been studied, no impact on fertility," Arwady said.

Many doctors are concerned that misinformation about the vaccine is impacting vaccination rates.

According to Chicago Department of Health, Black people have the lowest vaccination rate among all groups at 40 percent, compared to 49.1 percent for the Latinx community, 60.9 percent for Whites and 63.2 percent of Asians.

Dr. Carl Lambert, a family medicine physician, said he's still battling distrust of the vaccine among his patients.

"I still get patients who say hey I don't want to be experimented on or this was rushed," Lambert said.

Lambert encouraged people to get information about the vaccine from their health care providers, not entertainers.

"We have to be really careful that we spread the right information and truth so that people can make the right decisions and ultimately so there is no delay in care," Dr. Lambert said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagocelebrityrappercovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemictwittercovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Steve Burton gone from 'General Hospital' over vaccine rule
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News